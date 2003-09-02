McDonald's Launches Upscale Concept

September 2, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--It won't smell like, taste like or otherwise resemble McDonald's. And that's just what the fast-food company's executives are banking on to bring customers to their Cajun-style restaurant coming to New Orleans. McDonald's new venture, Chef Mac's, will open on the first floor of an office building across from city hall and the Superdome in late September. Modeled after a similar eatery in Orlando, Florida, the new restaurant will have chandeliers, leather couches, stylish tiles and upgraded restrooms. -Associated Press