Bojangles' Tones Down Image as it Cooks Up a New Strategy

September 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Charlotte, North Carolina--On pace to turn its first profit in five years, fast-food chicken chain Bojangles' Restaurants Inc. is taking the next step in remaking the fast-food chain's image with a focus on softer colors and more contemporary architecture. A new wave of Bojangles' restaurants, debuting soon in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, is the first step in the transformation. The days of riverboats and electric reds and yellows are over, replaced by earth tones, understated signs and a special orange color blended just for Bojangles'. -Charlotte Business Journal