Here's a creative way to recognize their hard work.

September 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Create a "Hall of Fame" with photos of your outstanding employees. Take a picture of everyone who receives an informal reward and post it on the wall. Add a photo collage that shows people working together on a successful project. Then, at the end of the year, put these photos and records of achievement in a scrapbook.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees