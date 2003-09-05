Use Speaking Engagements to Your Advantage

Getting in front of prospects can win you new business.

It's important to interact in person with potential clients and customers. For example, brokers often hold public seminars or forums, free of charge, to invited members of the general public who want to increase their net worth. Increasingly, doctors--especially eye doctors offering Lasik surgery, dentists and others in the medical professions--have also made this a priority. Maybe it's time that you do the same. Contact local organizations to see if they have any scheduled engagements where you might speak.

