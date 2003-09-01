Working With the Media

Your pitch won't be heard if a reporter's on deadline.

September 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You should always be considerate of reporters' schedules. This is particularly important when you're dealing with newspapers, radio or TV news departments. If reporters are on deadline, the chances of tracking them down and delivering a lengthy pitch are slim to none.

Before you start pitching, ask the reporter if he or she is on deadline. If the answer is yes, ask when it would be a good time to call back. If you insist on launching into your pitch when a harried reporter is on deadline, you risk damaging any relationship you might have built with that person. And you really run the risk of losing any chance you might have had getting coverage.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business