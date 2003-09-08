ICED Acquires Computertots and Computer Explorers Brands

<B></B>

Cypress, Texas--The International Center for Entrepreneurial Development (ICED), one of the nation's largest franchisor organizations, announced that it had acquired two leading educational technology brands, Computertots and Computer Explorers. ICED, parent company of nine franchise brands, is the leader in major quick-printing franchises. The company recently expanded into the health-care industry with the acquisition of Women's Health Boutique. The acquisition of Computertots and Computer Explorers is the organization's first move into both the education and the homebased business industries.

Computertots and Computer Explorers brands are the largest provider of weekly computer classes and related services to thousands of students at child-care centers, schools and other community sites. -Bradsher Communications