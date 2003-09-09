McDonald's Launches New Global Campaign

September 9, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. has launched a global advertising campaign, seeking to boost business with a younger image and a new slogan--"I'm lovin' it." The ads are part of a turnaround push by the burger giant that has seen McDonald's bring in a new chief executive and close hundreds of restaurants. By the end of the month, the campaign, which launched in Germany, will start in more than 100 countries. The U.S. launch is set for September 29. -Associated Press