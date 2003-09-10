September 10, 2003 1 min read

Sbarro Partners with National Amusements to Put Pizza in Theaters Melville, New York--Sbarro Inc. and mega-movie theater company National Amusements Inc. have partnered to put Sbarro's products in the theater chain's complexes. The agreement calls for Sbarro restaurants to open in seven National Amusements complexes initially, followed by 12 more units before year's end. Sbarro restaurants currently operating in National Amusements complexes are in New York, Ohio and Maryland. Later this year, others are expected to open in New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, Rhode Island and Kentucky. -PizzaMarketplace.com