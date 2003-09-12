PETA to Drop its Lawsuit Against KFC

September 12, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky--An animal-rights group is dropping its lawsuit against KFC Corp., saying the fast-food giant has agreed to change misleading statements about its treatment of chickens. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued KFC in July, claiming it was misleading the public by denying it mistreats chickens headed for its restaurants. The lawsuit was abandoned after KFC and parent Yum! Brands agreed to change statements on its Web site and in customer-service telephone operations that PETA alleged were misleading. Information removed from KFC's Web site includes claims that chickens raised for KFC suffer no pain or injuries, KFC prohibits its suppliers from giving chickens growth-promoting substances and the company maintained an animal-welfare policy for nearly a decade. -Associated Press