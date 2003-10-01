Vintage Vehicles

Manufacturers' inspection programs make it worth your while to buy used.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If your budget is bust, but you need to replace company cars, you can save thousands of dollars by buying certified pre-owned vehicles. They go through a rigorous inspection program by the original manufacturer before dealers resell them. While prices are negotiable and usually no higher than those of comparable noncertified used vehicles, most aren't more than 5 years old, have fewer than 50,000 or 60,000 miles on them, and look brand-new. Most certified vehicles can be leased or purchased outright, often with the same interest rates, incentives and rebates as new cars and trucks. Manufacturers' 100-plus-point inspections include checking the powertrain, chassis, underbody, all interior and exterior systems, hardware and functional components.

Lexus' 128-point bumper-to-bumper inspection includes replacing tires, brake pads and other parts as necessary; there's also a warranty and roadside assistance for three years or 100,000 miles. If the car has been serviced at a Lexus dealer, the dealer can provide the car's history of repairs, damages and maintenance. Although Lexus no longer has a fleet program, its dealers, like other brands, may still offer volume discounts. Mercedes-Benz' Starmark certified pre-owned cars have a roadside assistance program with no mileage limit, a 132-point inspection and a transferable warranty. Ford's certified vehicle program includes a 115-point inspection, a travel expense reimbursement program of up to $500 a day for three days, and a six-year/75,000-mile warranty.

How big are the savings? On a 3-year-old certified Lincoln Town Car vs. a brand-new one, as high as $25,000. On Lexus' flagship sedan, the LS400, the savings range from $20,000 to $24,000. Find deals at the manufacturers' Web sites, at www.kbb.com (Kelley Blue Book) or www.edmunds.com.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has been reporting on the automotive industry for 24 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market