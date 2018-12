25%

of business-people have lost a laptop or PDA or both.

SOURCE: Pointsec Mobile

The number of small businesses receiving SBA loans in the first three quarters of 2003 is up nearly

36%

from last year.

SOURCE: SBA

There will be an estimated

12,000

wireless hot spots by the end of 2003 and

72,000

by 2007.

SOURCE: Yankee Group