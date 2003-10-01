Price Is Right

350-plus franchises you can buy for less than $50,000

October 1, 2003

Reasons not to buy a franchise? You could probably drum up a few. But (surprise!) not having enough money shouldn't be one of them. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be a millionaire to own a franchise. The beauty of franchising is that it allows the everyday entrepreneur to operate a business that banks on a big name. And to dispel the money myth once and for all, let's just point out that this year you can buy a franchise for as low as $1,000. In fact, name almost any industry, any type of business, and we can probably find a franchise in that category with a price tag of less than $50,000.

But we'll do more than make that promise--our Low-Cost Franchise listing delivers information on more than 350 low-investment opportunities. This listing is not intended to endorse a particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise, a search that also includes a thorough investigation and analysis of a franchise's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and other literature, visits with existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant.



