Price Is Right

350-plus franchises you can buy for less than $50,000
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Reasons not to buy a franchise? You could probably drum up a few. But (surprise!) not having enough money shouldn't be one of them. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be a millionaire to own a franchise. The beauty of franchising is that it allows the everyday entrepreneur to operate a business that banks on a big name. And to dispel the money myth once and for all, let's just point out that this year you can buy a franchise for as low as $1,000. In fact, name almost any industry, any type of business, and we can probably find a franchise in that category with a price tag of less than $50,000.

But we'll do more than make that promise--our Low-Cost Franchise listing delivers information on more than 350 low-investment opportunities. This listing is not intended to endorse a particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise, a search that also includes a thorough investigation and analysis of a franchise's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and other literature, visits with existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant.


More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market