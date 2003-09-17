Wendy's Promotes its Healthier Choices

September 17, 2003 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's Int'l is joining a growing list of food makers and restaurant chains trying to appeal to consumers who are watching their weight or simply looking for healthier meals. The company is running test-market promotions of various meal combinations that highlight low-fat items that have been on its menu for years. The ads are running in New York City; Miami; Philadelphia; Columbus, Ohio; and Seattle. Wendy's is promoting four meal combinations with less than 10 grams of fat. -Associated Press