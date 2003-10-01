Gear 10/03

Additional network storage; the small, quieter desktop

October 1, 2003 1 min read

Store More

Add storage to your network with Iomega's NAS A205m. This network-attached storage server plugs into any Ethernet port and can move data around your LAN after a 10-minute configuration. RAID 1 technology provides the ultimate in data backup and reliability by mirroring the data from each of its dual 80GB physical drives on the other. If a drive fails, the surviving drive will rebuild the entire configuration. The A205m and larger Iomega NAS servers are easily added as your business grows.



NAS A205m



Iomega



(888) 4-IOMEGA



www.iomega.com



Street price: $999

Think Small

IBM's ThinkCentre S50 is smaller and quieter than the average desktop. Its 12.2-by-14.1-by-3.3-inch case is 62 percent smaller than a regular IBM desktop, but it packs a brisk 2.8GHz processor and 256MB of memory upgradable to 2GB. A tool-free case makes it easy to upgrade memory or its 40GB removable hard drive; features include two full-size PCI slots, three bays and a desktop optical drive. You have to buy the monitor separately, but a full-size PS/2 keyboard and an optical wheel mouse are included.

