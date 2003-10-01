Gear 10/03

Additional network storage; the small, quieter desktop
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Store More
Add storage to your network with Iomega's NAS A205m. This network-attached storage server plugs into any Ethernet port and can move data around your LAN after a 10-minute configuration. RAID 1 technology provides the ultimate in data backup and reliability by mirroring the data from each of its dual 80GB physical drives on the other. If a drive fails, the surviving drive will rebuild the entire configuration. The A205m and larger Iomega NAS servers are easily added as your business grows.

Think Small
IBM's ThinkCentre S50 is smaller and quieter than the average desktop. Its 12.2-by-14.1-by-3.3-inch case is 62 percent smaller than a regular IBM desktop, but it packs a brisk 2.8GHz processor and 256MB of memory upgradable to 2GB. A tool-free case makes it easy to upgrade memory or its 40GB removable hard drive; features include two full-size PCI slots, three bays and a desktop optical drive. You have to buy the monitor separately, but a full-size PS/2 keyboard and an optical wheel mouse are included.

  • ThinkCentre S50
  • IBM
  • www.ibm.com
  • (888) SHOP-IBM
  • Street price: $1,149

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market