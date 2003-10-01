Hot Disks 10/03

Diagramming made easy, turn your tablet PC into a time-saving tool and more

October 1, 2003 2 min read

Get the Picture: When words won't do, Visio 2003 ( www.microsoft.com/office/preview/visio/overview.asp ) can help. Microsoft's updated diagramming program lets you create flowcharts and drawings that explain your ideas visually. New features include enhanced XML support, new starter templates, enhanced chart wizards and improved integration with the Office 2003 suite, which was recently released in the third quarter of this year.

Save the Date: Stay on top of your schedule with Now Up-to-Date & Contact ( www.poweronsoftware.com ) from Power On Software. The application, available in Mac OS and Windows versions, allows users to share schedules, create appointments and coordinate tasks without server software. It can also be synchronized with your Palm handheld. Both the Windows and Mac versions retail from $120 (all prices street).

Tablet Tools: Turn your Tablet PC into a time-saving tool with MindManager 2002 from Mindjet Software ( www.mindjet.com/us ). This pen-enabled application allows you to capture, organize and share your information, even when it's not in a structured format, by creating visual documents called maps. It also features integration with Microsoft Office. Prices start at $189.

Antivirus Extras: Global HAURI's ViRobot Expert ( www.globalhauri.com ), now available in version 4.5, fights more than just viruses. This application also treats spyware like a virus and features a separate software engine for speedier spyware scanning. ViRobot Expert 4.5 also features a new spam filter. Prices start at $39.95 for a downloadable version.

