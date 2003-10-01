Get Over It!

Never mind what those negative voices inside your head say--you can make the sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You're ready to start your day, go into that important meeting or call on a high-level prospect. You've done your homework; you're prepared. And then you hear it: that voice inside your head that says "You're not cut out for this," or "You can't make a sale this way. It's just not the way it's done!"

It's a voice that comes from doubters and naysayers who undermine our confidence and tell us, in subtle and blatant ways, that we cannot accomplish our dreams, or that the only way to succeed is to follow the path of "what has worked before." In reality, that path leads nowhere. If you really want to succeed, you must win the battle within yourself and tell those voices to pack up, hit the road, and take their unwanted opinions with them. It's not always easy to kick them to the curb, but here are three effective ways to get started:

1. Look to the history books. History is filled with stories of people who overcame the odds to achieve greatness. Madame Curie, Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Henry Ford, Martin Luther King Jr.--all had to stand up to people around them and say "I can do this, whether you think so or not." Most of us think courage only applies to saving someone's life or showing bravery in extreme circumstances. But if you struggle each day to overcome adversities large and small, like we all do, you show a great amount of courage when you press on instead of giving up.

2. Learn to fall the right way. As salespeople, we get knocked down all the time. Rejection comes with the territory. That's when those voices start shouting "I told you so!" But the courage to sell is to look at the circumstance and say "Was there something I could have done differently?" If the answer is yes, then you can go back and resell a different way or learn from your mistake so that you don't repeat it with the next customer.

3. Don't be afraid to try something new. The uncommon path is blocked by common thoughts of disapproval. People will tell you "You can't call on people at this level in our industry," or "This person never takes cold calls." Everyone has his or her own rules, and most will steer you down the usual trail. Sure, some people have valuable insights to impart, and what they say should become part of your knowledge base. But the real test comes only through action-when you actually make that call, close that deal, bring in a new product idea, call on that next level, introduce a new partner, or come up with innovative win-win solutions.

So don't give up or let those voices hold you back anymore. Born of fear and a lack of confidence, they can be vanquished with courage, persistence and experience.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market