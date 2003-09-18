IFX Online Signs Contracts with Smoothie King, Other Leading Franchises

September 18, 2003 1 min read

San Diego--IFX Online, an applications service provider for franchisor-franchisee communications systems, has designed and implemented systems for Smoothie King, Interquest Detection Canines and other franchise systems. According to the agreements, IFX hosts customized state-of-the-art intranet/extranet systems for each of these franchise organizations, allowing their franchisees immediate, hassle-free access to support program via online libraries, news sections, discussion forums and registered e-mail modules. -Fishman Public Relations