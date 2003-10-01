Luck of the Draw

A windfall helps one man's small-business dream come true.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

He didn't even like to gamble. In February 2002, Timothy Tuttle was in Las Vegas for a work convention when he stopped at a casino with his boss and a few co-workers to play the slots. "I was more interested in watching [my boss] play, so I was just putting money in and hitting a button and watching her machine when [mine] actually rang," he says.

Tuttle won $1.9 million on the quarter slot machine, a decent sum of money to do just about anything. He was a Milwaukee native, but his employer had transferred him to Chicago, where he planned to work for a few years, save money, then return to Milwaukee to start a business. The Vegas jackpot put that plan on the fast track.

"I stayed on the job another three months, contemplating my options before making the final decision," says Tuttle, 30. Though he had the means, Tuttle needed to find the right concept for himself and the Milwaukee market. He chose Crescent City Beignets, a quick-service chain that specializes in New Orleans fare like gumbo and beignets. "I wanted something unique to Milwaukee," he says. "This area was lacking in Southern food, and I thought people would be receptive to something new."

Milwaukee got its first taste of New Orleans with the opening of Tuttle's Crescent City Beignets in August 2003 at the Grain Exchange, a recently renovated condo complex and commercial building. Tuttle, who acts as a co-manager in the store and oversees daily operations, is currently negotiating a second location.

Caught up in the excitement and hard work of launching his franchise, Tuttle recognizes that while all this would still have been possible without his slot machine jackpot, that made his business dreams more plausible. "Instead of owning this first location, I'd be looking at leasing a space and starting with a lot less working capital," he says. "I'd probably be starting at one location and taking years to build the foundation and get the additional working capital for my expansion plans." Both hitting the jackpot and buying a franchise, adds Tuttle, have propelled his dreams into reality "five, six years sooner."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market