A one-stop marketing shop

October 1, 2003 1 min read

Founded in 2001, PRstore LLC is geared toward former corporate marketing execs who want to own a retail business. Offering franchises since 2002, the Charlotte, North Carolina, company has created more than 50 standard customizable products that franchisees use to help clients develop their marketing campaigns.