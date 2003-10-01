Resources 10/03
Administration on
Aging
www.aoa.gov
Targeting an older demographic? The Administration on Aging, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, provides information about the Older Americans Act, grant programs, statistics, housing and nutrition, and other resources to help you reach seniors.
Customerretention.com
www.customerretention.com
This site consults to small and large companies on customer retention. You can read up on customer loyalty strategies, test your customer sensitivity quotient, and browse the site's store for products to make your business more customer-friendly.
SBA's Office of
Entrepreneurial Development
www.sba.gov/training
The SBA's e-Business Institute offers more than 50 free online courses, workshops and electronic guides, plus direct access to electronic counseling, links to information about nationwide SBA training events and more.
Exhibitor
Magazine
www.exhibitornet.com/exhibitormagazine/index.asp
This trade show exhibitor publication provides helpful tips on how to get the most value from your trade show investment. You'll find exhibiting tips, trends, traffic-building ideas and portfolios of what works.
Marketingfix
www.marketingfix.com
Get independent e-marketing news from marketing consultant Rick E. Bruner and other contributors. Web log categories on this site range from B2B e-marketing to pop-up and pop-under ads. And in case you've missed some marketing news, you can peruse the archives to catch up.
Olddebts.com
www.olddebts.com
If you need to collect money from debtors, OldDebts.com lets you send a series of customized collection letters to debtors and report them to the major credit bureaus.
Google World
http://google.indicateur.com
Do you Google? This site is designed to hone your Googling experience. Learn about the "Google Dance" (the quasimonthly site update that causes rankings to fluctuate wildly), how to optimize your site for Google and more.
Marketing Your Consulting
Service
By Elaine Biech www.josseybass.com
Your budget may be tight, but that doesn't mean you can't get your consulting business booming. This book shows you how marketing tactics such as joining organizations, delivering conference presentations or speeches, sending greetings, accepting pro bono work and more can boost your consulting company.
Australian Computer Emergency
Response Team
www.auscert.org.au
Find out about harmful computer viruses nine to 15 hours before your competitors by getting the information from down under. The Australian Computer Emergency Response Team offers a free security threat alert service, which gives you warnings via e-mail before your competitors are even out of bed.