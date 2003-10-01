Resources 10/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

October 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Administration on Aging

www.aoa.gov

Targeting an older demographic? The Administration on Aging, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, provides information about the Older Americans Act, grant programs, statistics, housing and nutrition, and other resources to help you reach seniors.

Customerretention.com

www.customerretention.com

This site consults to small and large companies on customer retention. You can read up on customer loyalty strategies, test your customer sensitivity quotient, and browse the site's store for products to make your business more customer-friendly.

SBA's Office of Entrepreneurial Development

www.sba.gov/training

The SBA's e-Business Institute offers more than 50 free online courses, workshops and electronic guides, plus direct access to electronic counseling, links to information about nationwide SBA training events and more.

Exhibitor Magazine

www.exhibitornet.com/exhibitormagazine/index.asp

This trade show exhibitor publication provides helpful tips on how to get the most value from your trade show investment. You'll find exhibiting tips, trends, traffic-building ideas and portfolios of what works.

Marketingfix

www.marketingfix.com



Get independent e-marketing news from marketing consultant Rick E. Bruner and other contributors. Web log categories on this site range from B2B e-marketing to pop-up and pop-under ads. And in case you've missed some marketing news, you can peruse the archives to catch up.

Olddebts.com

www.olddebts.com

If you need to collect money from debtors, OldDebts.com lets you send a series of customized collection letters to debtors and report them to the major credit bureaus.

Google World

http://google.indicateur.com

Do you Google? This site is designed to hone your Googling experience. Learn about the "Google Dance" (the quasimonthly site update that causes rankings to fluctuate wildly), how to optimize your site for Google and more.

Marketing Your Consulting Service

By Elaine Biech www.josseybass.com

Your budget may be tight, but that doesn't mean you can't get your consulting business booming. This book shows you how marketing tactics such as joining organizations, delivering conference presentations or speeches, sending greetings, accepting pro bono work and more can boost your consulting company.