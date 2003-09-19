Saving Money on Your Purchases

Always find out if your business is eligible for discounts.

Businesses that sell to other businesses commonly have a whole range of quoted charges, offering discounts of 50 percent or more depending on the quantity purchased, the terms, the length of the relationship and other considerations. You may be able to comfortably conform to some of these requirements, qualifying you for a lower price. To find out, ask about discounts and what is necessary to earn them. You may be able to get anything, from an interest-free loan in the form of trade credit to a substantial discount for paying early.

