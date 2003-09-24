Marble Slab Creamery Gets Fresh Look

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Houston--Marble Slab Creamery Inc., a franchiosr of gourmet ice cream stores, has introduced a new design and layout that will be incorporated into their current and future store decors. The new look was officially unveiled August 20, 2003, at the grand opening of Marble Slab Creamery's first international store located in Calgary, Alberta.

The design focuses on the selection of flavor combinations, the "slab theater" and customer interaction. The new store elements include an interior that represents a "comfortably upscale and fun environment" through the prevalent use of soft green, blue and yellow colors, in combination with brighter, primary colors, and materials such as marble, maple wood and brushed metal. -Marble Slab Creamery Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Best Businesses You Can Start for Under $1,000

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.