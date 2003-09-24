Marble Slab Creamery Gets Fresh Look

September 24, 2003 1 min read

Houston--Marble Slab Creamery Inc., a franchiosr of gourmet ice cream stores, has introduced a new design and layout that will be incorporated into their current and future store decors. The new look was officially unveiled August 20, 2003, at the grand opening of Marble Slab Creamery's first international store located in Calgary, Alberta.

The design focuses on the selection of flavor combinations, the "slab theater" and customer interaction. The new store elements include an interior that represents a "comfortably upscale and fun environment" through the prevalent use of soft green, blue and yellow colors, in combination with brighter, primary colors, and materials such as marble, maple wood and brushed metal. -Marble Slab Creamery Inc.