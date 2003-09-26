Captain D's Seafood Purchasing Budget Taken Over by Franchisees

September 26, 2003 1 min read

Nashville, Tennessee--Following the footsteps of Arby's and Burger King, Captain D's Seafood has decided to use the franchisee co-op food purchasing model and given control and management of the chain's $170-million-a-year purchasing budget to its franchisees. The franchisor operates 328 units while 233 units are franchised. Assisting in the operation of the co-op will be the newly named president, eight-unit franchisee Brian Studdard, and the board, which consists of three franchisees and two executives from Captain D's. -PRNewswire