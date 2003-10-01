Food for Thought

One entrepreneur gets a fresh start with a bright (and healthy) idea.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

What: Healthy meal delivery business
Who: Susan Rivas of Farmbytes
Where: Portland, Oregon
When: Started in 2000

When newly divorced Susan Rivas decided to move away from Miami Beach, Florida, to get a fresh start, she had only one criterion. "I picked a spot that fit my lifestyle," she says. "[Portland's] general social consciousness fits with me." An entrepreneur since her youth, Rivas found Oregon to be the perfect backdrop for her latest entrepreneurial venture, a healthy meal delivery service called Farmbytes.

Rivas had no clear direction in terms of what kind of business she wanted to start. When a neighbor suggested she open a chicken-wing delivery service, the idea got Rivas thinking about the area's lack of variety in delivery meals. As a food lover and vegetarian, Rivas says, "I could do [food delivery] myself and put
my own personal integrity into the business."

Using mostly organic ingredients, Rivas infuses Farmbytes' menu with environmental and social consciousness. Although packed with vegan and vegetarian options, the menu includes something for everyone: Meat eaters can savor tantalizing spicy jerk chicken and ginger beef soup, while vegans get to munch on Mediterranean quinoa and herb and garlic pasta salad-in unbleached, biodegradable paper lunchboxes, of course.

Delivering to downtown Portland and adjacent areas, Farmbytes' fit fare has been well-received by everyone from architectural firms to the Multnomah County Health Department, which, in addition to being a regular customer, has awarded Farmbytes a perfect score in its last three inspections. Now, with eight employees and 2003 sales of $350,000, Rivas, 37, may soon offer Farmbytes meals in supermarkets and expand into catering. Healthy eating has never looked so good.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market