Don't just compare prices--evaluate how their sites handle online purchases.

September 23, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fully explore competitors' Web sites, try to understand the rationale behind their formats and even test-drive their systems. For example, if a competitor has a shopping cart, run through the mechanics of what it's like to make an order using that cart; you can always cancel at the last minute. You may discover that your own site needs improvements.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business