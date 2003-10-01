Ready, Set . . .

Want to own your own business? Here are more than 1,500 ways to get started.
This story appears in the October 2003 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

If you're thinking about buying a franchise or business opportunity, Entrepreneur's Franchise Zone and BizOppZone are the best places to start. Here you'll find basic start-up information on more than 1,500 franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. Use this information as a first step in your research.

Our listings are not intended to endorse, advertise or recommend any particular company. All information was obtained from the companies themselves and has not been verified for accuracy. We simply present this information as a service to our readers.

We strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

