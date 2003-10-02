Subway Launches New Campaign, Jared Returns

October 2, 2003 1 min read

New York City--A humorous new campaign for Subway, which began during the Fox broadcast of the Emmy Awards, introduces offbeat characters who join Jared Fogle, the brand's popular spokes-eater. The campaign includes scenes of Subway customers indulging themselves with mischievous behavior both food-related and otherwise. Each time, the rationale is that Subway meals can make you, as an announcer says, "feel good about being good and OK about being bad."

Research from food-service consulting company Technomic shows as many as 60 percent of fast-food customers say they try to balance naughty and nice eating habits through a self-negotiating process.

"Before this, Subway was successful," says David Lubars, president and executive creative director for North America at Fallon Worldwide, the agency crating the Subway campaign. "But now, as the competition really heats up, Subway needs to go on the offensive and get more aggressive." -The New York Times