Expansion News

Los Angeles--Great Wraps has signed an area development deal that will put more than 75 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties in the next five years. Los Angeles brothers Terence and Tim Kelly Kellys will open their first Great Wraps in Los Angeles County in November 2003. They have the rights to develop all of Los Angeles and Orange counties for the franchise, operating 25 Great Wraps restaurants themselves while selling additional locations to restaurateurs/entrepreneurs. -Fishman Public Relations

Toronto, Ontario--The Firkin Group of Pubs, a 40-unit chain of English pubs, has formed a joint venture with Fransmart to expand throughout North America. The Firkin Pub chain generates almost $50 million in systemwide sales in Canada and thinks it can grow to a $250-million to $300-million chain throughout North America within five years. Firkin Pubs average 3,000 to 5,000 square feet and seat 80 to 150 guests and have pool, darts and video games. -The Firkin Group of Pubs

