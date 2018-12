Adding locations can take your business to the next level.

September 29, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adding locations can help you tap new markets, diversify your risk, try out new products, make your advertising efforts more effective, and increase economies of scale for purchasing and marketing. While some superstore retailers have succeeded in recent years with strategies that call for fewer but largest outlets, for most retailers, a key measure of success will be growth in the number of outlets.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business