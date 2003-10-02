When Disaster Strikes . . .

The government is ready to lend a helping hand--full of cash.
If your business suffers physical damage as a result of a hurricane, flood or other natural disaster and is located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for assistance from the SBA. You can apply for a loan to help repair or replace damaged property to the way it was before trouble struck. Disaster loans of up to $1.5 million can be used to repair or replace buildings, machinery, equipment, fixtures and inventory, and make improvements. SBA loans can help cover physical damage that is not protected by conventional insurance.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business

