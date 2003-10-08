CiCi's Pizza's Management Buyout is Official

October 8, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coppell, Texas--CiCi's Pizza's longtime management team has assumed ownership of the company. Craig Moore, 45, the company's newly appointed president says, "For our franchisees and our customers, this transition will be seamless." After building CiCi's into a national chain with sales exceeding $336 million, founder Joe Croce decided to leave in order to spend more time with his wife and young children. He sold the thriving company to its existing management team.

"We've got some solid tenure, and we've always run the company like we owned it," said Moore. "We're going to continue doing that. Any changes we make will involve focusing more on our guests and using them in our decision-making processes. Our model and concept is strong. It works very well, and there's no reason to change." -Sanderson PR