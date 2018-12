When looking for employees you don't want someone who sits back and watches everyone else work.

October 7, 2003 1 min read

You'll never catch this type of person volunteering for anything. You want a candidate who is willing to dive into a bad situation and make it better, or better yet, take charge of and improve an already good situation. Outstanding candidates like exciting challenges and are not afraid of change. How do you find out if they have any initiative? Ask them the question "Describe to me an improvement that you initiated. Why was it important to your company?"