Change Your Pitch During Your Pitch
To sell clients on your presentation, follow these presentation tips.
1 min read
- Speak louder and softer, emphasizing different points in your presentation with different vocal volumes
- Practice speaking in higher and lower pitches-which help convey excitement and intimacy
- Work on different tones for different places in your presentation-authoritative, humorous, decisive, inquisitive
Every time you change your delivery, you get the prospect's attention back on your pitch.