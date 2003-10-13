McDonald's Credits Domestic Units for Boost in September Sales

October 13, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. said same-store sales in constant currencies rose 3.7 percent in September, propelled by a 10 percent increase at the company's U.S. restaurants.

The company said its U.S. business was driven by a combination of initiatives addressing food, operations and value, which include the salad line and extended hours. Third-quarter same-store sales in constant currencies, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation, rose 3.9 percent, including a 9.5 percent increase at U.S. restaurants. -Nation's Restaurant News