Cleveland-Proforma received the "Benny" award for top achievement in the 2003 Premier Print Awards competition, the graphic arts industry's largest worldwide printing competition, hosted by the Printing Industries of America (PIA) Inc. PIA is the world's largest graphic arts association.

Competing against nearly 5,000 entries from printing and graphic arts firms from 15 countries around the world, Proforma received top honors for its Proforma Success System. Ninety-two "Benny" awards were distributed in this year's competition.

The Proforma Success System was specifically designed to help Proforma entrepreneurs and their sales associates grow their business. It consists of a portfolio that allows immediate access to prospecting and sales information, whether in the field or the office, 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

With over 600 independent offices across North America, Proforma provides promotional products, business documents, printing and e-solutions. -Proforma