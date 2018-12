A DPO is a direct public offering allowing you to sell stock directly to the public.

October 14, 2003 1 min read

DPOs are specifically designed to let small businesses access the public capital markets with less cost and complexity than is involved in IPOs. DPOs typically raise amounts of less than $1 million, but you can raise up to $25 million with DPO under certain circumstances. You can also advertise and promote the sale of your own stock if you hold a DPO, something other public companies are forbidden to do.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business