Una Cassidy

39, founder of Selph LLC in Los Angeles

November 1, 2003 2 min read

Description: High-end beauty products for pregnant women

Start-up: $150,000 in 2001

2003 Projected Sales: $1 million

Biz Birth: The former international director of Kiehl's, makers of natural hair and skin-care products, had taken a year off to raise her newborn and didn't want to return to her intense travel schedule. But because she loved the company, she took a job as a Kiehl's sales associate at upscale department store Barneys in Beverly Hills. Cassidy considered a beauty line for moms-to-be after encountering numerous women searching for products for use during pregnancy only to find there were none. When Oprah Winfrey's assistant called asking for a pregnancy gift basket, Cassidy was convinced and launched her company, Selph- enough- Mother's Day.

Pampered: Cassidy removed all the usual ingredients found in beauty products that would be harmful to a fetus during pregnancy (like vitamin A), replacing them with superior ingredients that are gentle on skin. Selph's biggest seller is Body Balm, a stretch mark prevention treatment. "It's fine to have a concept, but you also have to have integrity and some sort of culture behind the product, something I brought from Kiehl's," asserts Cassidy. "I haven't come up with any patented new technology. I put together a line using pure, nature-based ingredients, taking the guesswork out of whether it's safe."