Una Cassidy

39, founder of Selph LLC in Los Angeles
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: High-end beauty products for pregnant women

Start-up: $150,000 in 2001

2003 Projected Sales: $1 million

Biz Birth: The former international director of Kiehl's, makers of natural hair and skin-care products, had taken a year off to raise her newborn and didn't want to return to her intense travel schedule. But because she loved the company, she took a job as a Kiehl's sales associate at upscale department store Barneys in Beverly Hills. Cassidy considered a beauty line for moms-to-be after encountering numerous women searching for products for use during pregnancy only to find there were none. When Oprah Winfrey's assistant called asking for a pregnancy gift basket, Cassidy was convinced and launched her company, Selph- enough- Mother's Day.

Pampered: Cassidy removed all the usual ingredients found in beauty products that would be harmful to a fetus during pregnancy (like vitamin A), replacing them with superior ingredients that are gentle on skin. Selph's biggest seller is Body Balm, a stretch mark prevention treatment. "It's fine to have a concept, but you also have to have integrity and some sort of culture behind the product, something I brought from Kiehl's," asserts Cassidy. "I haven't come up with any patented new technology. I put together a line using pure, nature-based ingredients, taking the guesswork out of whether it's safe."

Baby Love: Sold in Barneys New York, Nordstrom and more than 100 other stores worldwide, Selph has received letters and phone calls from celeb moms like Cindy Crawford and Sarah Jessica Parker. The company has also found unexpected use among radiation and chemo patients. Look for future Selph products extending to the postpartum mom and baby.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market