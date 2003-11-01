All Wound Up

Recharging your cell phone with a twist of the wrist
This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

No matter how much you yap on the cell phone, you won't have to worry about talk time again with the $24.50 SideWinder manual battery recharger. It looks like a miniature version of a grade school pencil sharpener but can recharge your cell phone battery in a matter of minutes. Just turn the handle, and two minutes of charging gets you six minutes of talk time. Weighing just 2.5 ounces, it comes with adapters for most cell phone models. It can't replace your AC adapter, but it's great for traveling or emergencies. Available from TKNY (www.tkny.com, 212-677-0500).

