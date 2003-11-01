It Figures 11/03

60%

of office workers say their company gives them adequate time off.

SOURCE: At-a-Glance

70%

of e-tailers said they made money in 2002.

SOURCE: Forrester Research Inc.

18%

of the U.S. work force has been laid off in the past three years.

SOURCE: John J. Heldrich Center at Rutgers University

More than

1/3

of IT staff say the loss of e-mail is more traumatic than getting a divorce.



SOURCE: Dynamic Markets Ltd.

14%

of workers have felt like striking a co-worker;

10%

are concerned about a colleague becoming violent.

SOURCE: Gallup Poll