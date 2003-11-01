My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

One of a Kind

Land-line and cellular calls, unite!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Wouldn't it be great to have just one portable phone and phone number that followed you from home to office and on the road? Verizon's new ONE phone is a first step in that direction. America's largest phone service provider is testing the combination land-line/cellular phone in the Midwest with the intention of rolling the phone and service packages out state-by-state early next year. Resembling a large cell phone, ONE behaves like a cordless phone until you move out of range. Then, it switches to the Verizon Wireless network.

Similar to devices being developed by other carriers, ONE reflects the competitive melee in telecom and the strong trend toward wirelessness. Marketing information firm J.D. Power and Associatesreports that the number of Americans switching land-line carriers jumped 60 percent in the past 12 months, with households relying solely on cell phones growing 50 percent.

Americans are being lured by all-you-can-eat land-line/cellular bundles at killer prices, says Steve Kirkeby, senior director of telecommunications at J.D. Power and Associates in Norwalk, Connecticut. Example: Verizon's Freedom bundle includes unlimited local and long-distance calls for about $50 monthly, with discounts for wireless and DSL add-ons. And, says Briana Gowing, media relations manager with Verizon, in-house surveys show customers want fewer phones and phone numbers.

Mike Hogan is Entrepreneur's technology editor. Write to him at mhogan@entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook