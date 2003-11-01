Gear 11/03

Flashlights that last forever, getting the basics in a microtower and more

November 1, 2003 2 min read

Guiding Light

Where will you be when the lights go out? If you have Forever Flashlights placed around the office, you and your employees will have a better chance of finding your way to safety. Shake this electrochemical flashlight for 15 to 20 seconds, and its super-bright blue LED bulb is visible for more than a mile for five minutes. When it dims, shake again. You'll never have to change bulbs or batteries. The flashlight comes in two sizes and is waterproof.

Forever Flashlight



Excalibur Electronics



(800) 592-4377



www.excaliburelectronics.com



Street price: $39.95

Server It Right

You know how easily Wi-Fi (802.11) technology lets you add workstations to your network as your business grows. D-Link's DP-311P Wireless Print Server lets you wirelessly add printers to your network, too. The DP-311P comes with one bidirectional parallel port with a Centronics connector for direct connection to most printers, giving it a wireless connection to your Ethernet network for multiple users. The 802.11b-compliant DP-311P also comes with integrated 64/128-bit WEP encryption for network protection.

DP-311P Wireless Print Server



D-Link



(800) 326-1688



www.dlink.com



Street price: $150



Tower Power

The HP Compaq Business Desktop d220 Microtower offers functionality for employees who just need the basics. The d220 Microtower-with a 2.4GHz Intel Pentium 4, 256MB SDRAM and a 40GB hard drive-costs just over $600 (monitor not included). Three PCI expansion slots, two Double Data Rate (DDR) memory slots and five drive bays beef up workstations with options like optical drives. Operating system choices are Microsoft Windows XP Home, Microsoft Windows XP Pro and Mandrake's Linux 9.1. HP Compaq Business Desktop d220 Microtower