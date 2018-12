Do you want your message opened? Then avoid these subject lines that trigger your readers' "delete" instincts.

October 16, 2003 1 min read

Any message that comes in the subject line referring to sex, money, or reduced airfares can safely be avoided. The same is true for any messages that claim to offer vacation deals, tax relief, or miraculous cures. Other words that should be banished from subject lines are:

free

exclusive

first time

make money now

limited-time only

naked

incredible

adults only

a one-time offer

act now

