Marketing Buzz 11/03

The power of PR
This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

PR Power
Want to get the word out? These services are designed to deliver high-octane media relations results-

  • Get Slightly Famous Teleclass www.getslightlyfamous.com : Learn how to be the go-to person in your field. Classes are led by Steven Van Yoder, author of Get Slightly Famous (Bay Tree Publishing). Cost: free to $99.
  • Send2Press www.send2press.com : A professional writer determines your most newsworthy angle, writes a release and distributes it via wire service. Cost: starts at $199, plus distribution costs.
  • PR Leads ( www.prleads.com ): Get e-mail requests for interviews from journalists looking for sources in your area of expertise. Cost: $495 per year.
  • The NewsMarket ( www.thenewsmarket.com ): Upload digital footage of your video news release, and 1,000-plus broadcast media worldwide are notified that it's there for download. Cost: $2,500 per upload for small businesses.
  • Domus Digital News Vault ( www.digitalnewsvault.com ): Store your media materials on this site, and Domus will report which journalists are checking out your stuff, while keeping your written material and photos accessible and organized. Cost: $3,000 to $5,000 to set up and an average of $1,500 per event.
QUICK PICK

Creating a direct-mail campaign doesn't have to involve hiring a graphic designer, a printer and a mailing house. The U.S. Postal Service now offers Netpost Mailing Online ( www.usps.com/directmail ), a one-stop direct-mail creation center. Simply log on to the site and select a format (letters, postcards, fliers, self-mailers or newsletters), a size, a quantity, a mailing preference and whether you want to buy a list or use your own. The site calculates the costs, and once you finalize your information, the piece will be in the mail within 48 hours. Production pricing is competitive, although you are limited to the design templates provided. You may also qualify for a postage discount.

