Marketing Buzz 11/03

Creating a direct-mail campaign doesn't have to involve hiring a graphic designer, a printer and a mailing house. The U.S. Postal Service now offers Netpost Mailing Online ( www.usps.com/directmail ), a one-stop direct-mail creation center. Simply log on to the site and select a format (letters, postcards, fliers, self-mailers or newsletters), a size, a quantity, a mailing preference and whether you want to buy a list or use your own. The site calculates the costs, and once you finalize your information, the piece will be in the mail within 48 hours. Production pricing is competitive, although you are limited to the design templates provided. You may also qualify for a postage discount.