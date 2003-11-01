On Target

Get the specifics on potential customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Brent A. Craven used to rely on mass mailings, even though he knew it wasn't the best route to market his business. "It wasn't that we weren't intelligent enough to think of getting state rosters [of licensed professionals] earlier," says Craven, who sells online services for architects, engineers and others who need continuing education, exam preparation for licenses or certification and corporate training. Rather, he lacked support from some of the state board personnel responsible for compiling the rosters-and often waited up to 18 months for outdated information.

Craven's calls to the state board eventually yielded results. Now able to see what certifications, exams and requirements specific professionals needed, Craven could send direct mail tailored to a recipient's needs. Within 90 days, his site, RedVector.com, saw a 70 percent spike in visitors signing up for more information, 25 percent of whom became customers.

The response prompted Craven, 34, to save money by pulling the mailing in-house and also to create a client support/sales department. Sales for the Tampa, Florida, company should reach $5 million by the end of 2003.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market