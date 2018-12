See Spot play . . . at a day camp.

November 1, 2003 1 min read

A combination of a day camp and an overnight boarding facility, Camp Bow Wow lets dogs play in pools and in areas surrounded by mountain and tree decor. Owners can monitor their pets through a Web cam at www.campbowwow.tv. Thanks to the camp's popularity in the Denver area, the franchise, which began in 2000, started expanding nationally in May 2003 .