Resources 11/03

November 1, 2003 2 min read

Travelweb.com

www.travelweb.com

Visit Travelweb.com to make reservations and get discounted room rates at hotels owned by Hilton hotels Corp., Hyatt Corp., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Starwood Hotels. (The site is co-owned by these hotels, Pegasus Solutions Inc. and Priceline.com.) Sign up to be notified of hot hotel deals and special offers.

Crmguru.com

www.crmguru.com

CRMGuru.com, a service of CustomerThink Corp., is an online community focused on customer relationship management (CRM). The site features white papers, archived newsletters, archived articles, case studies, upcoming events and more. You can also get customer retention advice from the site's 200,000-plus members on the discussion boards.

McAfee.com

www.mcafee.com

With one click, McAfee's FreeScan helps detect viruses on your computer- free. McAfee's Web site also offers software to help businesses combat security breaches, spam and viruses.

AdRelevance 4.0

www.adrelevance.com

AdRelevance 4.0 is an Internet research service from Nielsen/NetRatings that measures the effectiveness of online ad campaigns. One helpful feature, AdAcross, lets you track monthly and quarterly spending estimates across 16 different media forms.

Regulatory Alerts

www.sba.gov/advo/laws/law_regalerts.html

The SBA's Office of Advocacy Regulatory Alerts Web page lists proposed government regulations that will affect small businesses and provides links for small-business owners to voice their opinions on the proposals.

Top Site Listings

www.topsitelistings.com Top Site Listings, from Orbidex Inc., offers search engine optimization information for small businesses. The site, designed for everyone from beginners to experts, features how-to tutorials, news, articles and optimization strategies. This site also profiles the top search engines on the Web, explaining exactly what's needed for a high ranking.

E-Zine Queen www.ezinequeen.com

This site, run by Alexandria K. Brown, helps small-business owners publish their own e-zines or e-mail newsletters. You'll find free articles, tips, tutorials, telecourses and more to help you craft a publication that will make you an expert in your field.