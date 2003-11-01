Resources 11/03

This story appears in the November 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

Travelweb.com
www.travelweb.com
Visit Travelweb.com to make reservations and get discounted room rates at hotels owned by Hilton hotels Corp., Hyatt Corp., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Starwood Hotels. (The site is co-owned by these hotels, Pegasus Solutions Inc. and Priceline.com.) Sign up to be notified of hot hotel deals and special offers.

Crmguru.com
www.crmguru.com
CRMGuru.com, a service of CustomerThink Corp., is an online community focused on customer relationship management (CRM). The site features white papers, archived newsletters, archived articles, case studies, upcoming events and more. You can also get customer retention advice from the site's 200,000-plus members on the discussion boards.

McAfee.com
www.mcafee.com
With one click, McAfee's FreeScan helps detect viruses on your computer- free. McAfee's Web site also offers software to help businesses combat security breaches, spam and viruses.

AdRelevance 4.0
www.adrelevance.com
AdRelevance 4.0 is an Internet research service from Nielsen/NetRatings that measures the effectiveness of online ad campaigns. One helpful feature, AdAcross, lets you track monthly and quarterly spending estimates across 16 different media forms.

Regulatory Alerts
www.sba.gov/advo/laws/law_regalerts.html
The SBA's Office of Advocacy Regulatory Alerts Web page lists proposed government regulations that will affect small businesses and provides links for small-business owners to voice their opinions on the proposals.

Top Site Listings
www.topsitelistings.com Top Site Listings, from Orbidex Inc., offers search engine optimization information for small businesses. The site, designed for everyone from beginners to experts, features how-to tutorials, news, articles and optimization strategies. This site also profiles the top search engines on the Web, explaining exactly what's needed for a high ranking.

E-Zine Queenwww.ezinequeen.com
This site, run by Alexandria K. Brown, helps small-business owners publish their own e-zines or e-mail newsletters. You'll find free articles, tips, tutorials, telecourses and more to help you craft a publication that will make you an expert in your field.

Self-Employment and Entrepreneur Expo
www.jrbwork.com/conference.html
Held November 8 and 9 in Secaucus, New Jersey, this event is designed for attendees who are seeking to change their lives and realize their dreams of personal and professional fulfillment by entering into a self-employment opportunity.

