Popeyes, KFC Count on Chicago Agencies for Sales Turnarounds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chicago-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and KFC are placing their faith in ad agencies to jump-start their brand images and sales, a goal marketing experts said is within their grasp but not necessarily an easy task.

Within the last few weeks, Popeyes, a 1,700-unit division of AFC Enterprises, awarded its $20 million account to independent agency Cramer-Krasselt, and Yum! Brands' KFC named Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote Cone & Belding as the agency for its $200 million account.

Popeyes' chief marketing officer, Tom Whitley, said the chain would try to broaden its customer base by targeting young adults with more contemporary TV spots than it has in the past and would downplay the Cajun heritage theme in its marketing. The 11,000-unit KFC has not revealed what it intends to do in new advertising, set to break in November. A spokeswoman said chain executives were unavailable for comment because they were traveling. An FCB spokeswoman said the agency would not discuss the campaign until it broke. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry