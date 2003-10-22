Burger King Seeks Simplification of Complex Network, Online Identity

October 22, 2003 1 min read

Miami-With about 35,000 employees, 1,500 franchisees worldwide and scores of key suppliers, Burger King Corp. wanted automated help in efficiently assigning and managing identities and network privileges tied to enterprise and online initiatives.

"In our opinion, it is a necessity," Burger King's chief information officer Rafael Sanchez says of identity-based security technology. Earlier this year, the installation of Oblix NetPoint software for enterprise Web access and identity management purposes was the latest development in a sweeping Burger King information technology project. That undertaking, for which Burger King involved consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers, is aimed at improving internal network security and controls over financial statements and enhancing the chain's performance by empowering employees and improving relationships with franchisees and vendors. -Nation's Restaurant News