Blimpie Subs & Salads Rolls Out National Menu for Carb-Conscious Consumers

October 23, 2003

New York-Blimpie International Inc., global franchisor of Blimpie Subs & Salads has introduced the Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu to its Long Island, New York, stores as the first step in a national rollout of its new lower carb menu offerings.

The Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu features new menu items from Blimpie, Atkins and SoBe as well as current menu items featuring lower net carbs. Items from the Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu are available individually or as part of new Carb-Counter Combo meals, which include choice of sandwich, Atkins chips and a beverage. The menu also includes nutritional information for select current Blimpie sauces, toppings and salad dressings.

The new Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu has been introduced to Blimpie Subs & Salads locations in Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island, New York. The menu will next expand to New Jersey and Connecticut locations with full national implementation by March 30, 2004. -Blimpie International Inc.