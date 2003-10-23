Blimpie Subs & Salads Rolls Out National Menu for Carb-Conscious Consumers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-Blimpie International Inc., global franchisor of Blimpie Subs & Salads has introduced the Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu to its Long Island, New York, stores as the first step in a national rollout of its new lower carb menu offerings.

The Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu features new menu items from Blimpie, Atkins and SoBe as well as current menu items featuring lower net carbs. Items from the Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu are available individually or as part of new Carb-Counter Combo meals, which include choice of sandwich, Atkins chips and a beverage. The menu also includes nutritional information for select current Blimpie sauces, toppings and salad dressings.

The new Blimpie Carb-Counter Menu has been introduced to Blimpie Subs & Salads locations in Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island, New York. The menu will next expand to New Jersey and Connecticut locations with full national implementation by March 30, 2004. -Blimpie International Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry