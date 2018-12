Sure America's a big country, but you want world domination

October 24, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

International expansion is not necessarily the best way to grow your company. The U.S. market is big enough for most small businesses to expand and almost indefinitely. But entering the international arena can protect you against the risk of decline in domestic markets and, most important, significantly improve your overall growth potential.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business